Shoalhaven politicians pay tribute to senator Jim Molan

The late senator Jim Molan is being remembered in the local political circle as an advocate for the south coast.
Following his death on Monday (January 16), aged 72, Shoalhaven politicians have offered their condolences to the Molan family.
Gilmore Liberal Party president Paul Ell said during his tenure, senator Molan made notable contributions to the Shoalhaven and broader south coast.
"Jim was a wonderful public servant who spent a lot of time among the people of the South Coast," he said.
"He advocated very strongly for a number of projects including investment in the Princes Highway.
"He was a wonderful friend to many people across Gilmore, and I speak on behalf of all Liberal Part members and supporters who knew him well.
"We are very saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."
Kiama MP Gareth Ward also offered condolences from his electorate.
He said senator Molan was 'a fighter all of his life', noting both his military and parliamentary service.
"I know his family will be grieving today, and I want to, on behalf of my electorate, thank him for his incredible service to the country," Mr Ward said.
"It's tragic to see someone pass away from cancer at any stage... but particularly when they're a serving member of parliament. So I want to pay my deepest sympathies to the family and thank him for his service.
"Jim knew the south coast and this community very well, and I know there are a lot of friends today that will be deeply feeling this loss."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
