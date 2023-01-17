South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven politicians pay tribute to senator Jim Molan

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Late senator Jim Molan (second from left), pictured in Nowra with Shoalhaven City Councillor Paul Ell, Andrew Constance, and Marise Payne. Picture by Grace Crivellaro

The late senator Jim Molan is being remembered in the local political circle as an advocate for the south coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.