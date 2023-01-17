The rewards of doing school differently Advertising Feature

SRC students and staff at the 2022 year 12 art exhibition. Picture supplied.

For students who do not thrive in the mainstream education system, providing a supportive environment, which fosters individual learning needs, is integral to their academic and personal success.

Shoalhaven River College (SRC), as a registered non-government school, is accredited to support year nine to 12 students through the NESA requirements for RoSA (Stage 5) and HSC (Stage 6), while nurturing their wellbeing.

Principal Trish Ikin says the dual focus allows young people to build their resilience while also succeeding academically.



"With staff support, students learn how to identify and discuss issues that challenge them in their learning and work towards a resolution," says Trish.

"This fosters a solid sense of accomplishment which then increases personal development and a greater range of workplace or further study options when high school is over."

SRC has small class sizes and a higher staff-to-student ratio than in mainstream schools. This includes classroom teachers, in-class learning support officers, and onsite wellbeing officers, all of whom are specially trained to implement an individualised approach for each student.

"SRC also creates Personalised Learning Pathways to assist staff in keeping in touch with each student's personal learning styles and social and academic goals, for in school and beyond," Trish said.

Through building authentic relationships, students feel comfortable to approach and discuss their learning and personal needs with staff.

Trish says, over the past four years, student feedback has indicated the success of this model. "They tell us they feel understood and heard, and they believe staff genuinely want them to do well in all areas of their lives."

Zoe, a year 12 student at SRC, says, "not only do the staff help you do better in your school work, but they actually care about your wellbeing. We all have such a good bond with the teachers. We can reach out for help whenever we need it."

Echoing this, her peer, Lily, says her connection to staff makes her feel safe. "I like SRC because it is all inclusive, and each of us can confidently be ourselves," she said.

Jenny, also in year 12, says she feels safe to try all the learning opportunities presented to her at SRC. "Sometimes these are outdoor activities which I didn't have much confidence in before," Jenny said.

SRC also places significant importance on preparing its students for the workforce, with a targeted subject, Life and Work Matters, taught alongside the core curriculum.

"Students and families also appreciate our commitment to create a pathway plan for every student, to ensure they are connected to employment or further study after high school," Trish said.

ENROLMENTS

SRC is accepting 2023 enrolment applications now. Students and families are