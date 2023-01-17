North Nowra will be getting a brand new playground.
Plans are in motion to revitalise Joe Hyam Reserve, and make the area more family-friendly.
Shoalhaven City Councillors Serena Copley and Paul Ell joined Kiama MP Gareth Ward to announce the new project on Tuesday (January 17).
The trio had been working together to get funding for the project. Now the state government has granted $318,000 for the playground build.
Mr Ward said he was looking forward to seeing the playground take shape, and bring more people to the reserve.
"Having seen this and having spoken to locals around here, it's really an underutilised area," he said.
"There's a lot of young families here that want to be able to enjoy this particular space, and it's very hard to do that when all you've got is a concrete path that just goes through to another street.
"There is a lot of potential here."
With the budget boost from the grant, the playground build has been bumped up Council's project list.
The first steps for the build will be community consultation; Shoalhaven City Council will ask North Nowra residents for input on elements of the playground.
Cr Copley said the extra grant funds meant North Nowra residents would have a far shorter wait for improvements at Joe Hyam Reserve. She estimated it brought the playground build forward by several years.
"This has provided us with an opportunity to add an additional open space to be upgraded. Locals and residents would have possibly waited many years without the funding," she said.
"I think that's the takeaway: we can do something straight away. The only wait will be while we hear from the community and engage in consultation.
"It's such a big area here with families, and people here enjoy open spaces. Now we can deliver something that's even better for them, so it's very exciting."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
