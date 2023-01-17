South Coast Register
Councillors set sights on new playground at Joe Hyam Reserve, North Nowra

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Cr Paul Ell, Cr Serena Copley, and Kiama MP Gareth Ward. The trio announced a bonus $318,000 in funding to build a playground at Joe Hyam Reserve in North Nowra. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

North Nowra will be getting a brand new playground.

