The past weekend saw an almighty clash between the Shoalhaven Mariners and the Wollongong Pirates in the first game of Zooka baseball in 2023.
In the previous clash between the two sides, the Pirates came out on top but the Mariners entered the contest more focused and experienced then they had been previously.
The young baseballers took to the field at Fred Finch Park in Berkeley in front of a sizeable crowd of friends and family.
The Mariners started with the bat as the six players were keen to get off to a good start. They peppered the infield with baseballs.
READ MORE:
Throughout their time in batting the Mariners brought three runners home, throwing the gauntlet down to the Pirates.
In reply, the Prates batted well with two runners crossing the plate before the last out signalled the end of the first innings.
Solid hits at the top of the second innings saw the Mariners load first and second bases, however a series of tragedies left runners stranded with no further additions to the score line eventuating.
The Pirates replied with a strong line of four runners back as the Mariners faced a three run deficit.
The third innings was another tough one for the Mariners as they were unable to cut into the lead, while on the other end the Pirates added an additional three runs to their total.
Despite a strong effort in the final innings, the young Mariners were again unable to secure any runs, with the final score seeing the Pirates walk away winners 12-3.
It was a tough result but the young Mariners continue to show significant improvement with flashes of brilliance throughout.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.