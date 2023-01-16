Plant Sale
Native Botanic Gardens
Green thumbs rejoice: the annual Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden plant sale is nearly here. Grab a bargain on a wide variety of native plants for your own garden, or for something a little different, pick up a bonsai starter kit. Almost everything is in the $5-$20 range. Drop by the new plant nursery on Celia Pde, Shoalhaven Heads. Sunday, January 22, 8am to 2pm.
Youth Theatre
Voice for Change
Young creatives of the Shoalhaven are taking a crash course in theatre, and putting on their own original production. This Friday (January 20) the troupe from Nic Nac Theatre Company will give their one-night-only performance, of an original theatre piece about an issue close to their hearts. The show is free to the public, at the Nowra Players Theatre in Bomaderry. Curtain goes up at 6pm.
Friendship Day
With Nowra CWA
Enjoy some camaraderie and a spot of tea, with the lovely folk at Nowra CWA. The group is hosting a Friendship Day morning tea on Monday, January 24. Everyone is welcome to attend, including potential new members of the CWA. Visit the Nowra CWA Rooms on Berry St at 9.30am.
Arty Fun
Clay Playground Nowra
Kids will love getting their hands dirty at the Clay Playground workshop at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery. This is an activity for everyone - all ages welcome. There are plenty of sessions on offer from Wednesday to Saturday, right up until January 28. For most kids, tickets are $5; kids aged under five are free. Book your session online with Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
Get Centred
Free workout classes
Stretch your body and mind with free pilates and bootcamp sessions. Bootcamp is happening at Mollymook Beach Reserve on Friday (January 20, 27), and Huskisson's Voyager Park on Tuesday (January 24). Pilates is at Voyager Park on Wednesday (January 18, 25). Classes are free, just register with your leisure centre: 02 4444 8811.
Swim Cinema
Dive-in movies at Nowra
Enjoy unlimited pool time, and then kick back for a movie under the stars at Nowra Aquatic Centre. Catch a screening of Enchanted (PG) on Saturday (January 21), or Spirit Untamed (PG) next Wednesday (January 25). What better way to enjoy the last weeks of school holidays? Book your tickets online via shoalhaventickets.com.au
Carnival Time
One more week
Catch the Huskisson Carnival before it leaves town for another year. There are rides, games, food, and entertainment galore at the family-friendly fair; plus, non-riders get free entry. The annual event will continue to delight locals and visitors at Huskisson Sports Grounds. Nightly from 6-10pm until January 29.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
