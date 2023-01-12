NSW Police officers have farewelled their colleague Sergeant Peter Stone with a marching escort at his funeral in Springwood today.
The sound of bagpipes filled St Columba's Catholic College hall as Sergeant Stone's loved ones were joined by members of the police family at a full police funeral service at 12.30pm.
The highly regarded police officer and father-of-three drowned after rescuing his 14-year-old son at a beach near Narooma on New Year's day.
Four hundred people attended the funeral service, including 300 police officers.
The eulogy was read by father-in-law Lyndsay Robinson and the valedictory given by Inspector Adam Evans and Blue Mountains Police Rescue Sergeant Steve Day. Sgt Day gave an emotional tribute highlighting Sgt Stone's sense of humour and bravery. He was carried in and out of St Columba's by his police colleagues.
The funeral procession with marching escort travelled along the college access road at the end of the service.
State Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and Blue Mountains City Council mayor Mark Greenhill were among the dignitaries to attend the service.
Sergeant Stone was a member of NSW Police for 22 years and most recently worked on specialist rescue operations in the Blue Mountains. He transferred to the Blue Mountains Local Area Command in 2011 and in 2015 successfully completed the Rescue Squad Operators Course and commenced part-time rescue duties within the Mountains.
Meanwhile, an appeal for the family of Sergeant Stone has almost hit its $30,000 target.
The community has responded strongly to the appeal, which is being administered by NSW Police Legacy, the charity that supports police families.
It comes as tributes continue to flow in for Sergeant Peter Stone.
Blue Mountains Police Rescue honored their colleague on the unit's Facebook page.
"Sergeant Stone was not only a much loved rescue operator with the squad but also a general duties sergeant with the Blue Mountains Police area Command... He would give freely of his time even if he didn't have the time to give," they said in a post.
A friend and former colleague at Springwood Police Station, Allanah Anson, said he "was absolutely loved and adored by the people he worked with".
"Rather than just be remembered as a policeman who was a rescue operator, he was so much more than that," she told the Gazette.
"I can't think of anyone who would say they didn't like him. He was one of those guys who just drew people to him."
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb extended condolences to Peter's family and friends after the tragedy.
"Sergeant Stone was well-liked by all those who knew him, and we are not surprised by his selfless actions," said Commissioner Webb.
Blue Mountains Police Area Commander, Superintendent Don Faulds, said Peter was an exceptional man, a brilliant operator and will be dearly missed.
"Peter had dedicated his professional life to helping the community and had a real passion for rescue operations, particularly here in the rugged mountain terrain," said Supt Faulds.
"He was always quick - if not first - to offer his help or assistance around the command and his colleagues considered him a mate."
Sergeant Stone, 45, died after entering the water near Narooma on the NSW south coast to rescue his 14-year-old son who had been swept out to sea in a rip. He was able to save his son but "was then taken further out to sea in the rip" himself, NSW Police Acting Inspector Paul Hoyer said.
Stone was pulled from the water but was unable to be resuscitated by NSW Ambulance and Surf Life Saving personnel.
Valedictory for Sgt Peter Stone, Blue Mountains Police Area Command, read by Inspector Adam Evans.
"Sergeant Peter Thomas Stone, registered number 34893. Peter Thomas Stone was attested as a Probationary Constable on 22 December 2000 following the completion of his training at the NSW Police Academy. He was initially attached to the Holroyd Command performing General Duties.
AWARDS
Sgt Stone has been awarded the following medals, commendations, and citations.
Sgt Stone's service history is a reflection of his good character, dedication to duty and passion for helping others. On behalf of the Commissioner and colleagues of the New South Wales Police Force I wish to express my condolences to Peter's family and friends on his tragic death."
