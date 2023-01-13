A potential corridor to the west of the urban area between Nowra and Bomaderry is being held for further investigation and consideration by Shoalhaven City Council for a Nowra Bypass.
The pathway, which is outlined in the current Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan 2014, was first identified as Regional Services Corridor in the Illawarra Regional Environmental Plan 1986.
That preferred corridor for the bypass was settled by Shoalhaven City Council and the NSW Government as part of the Nowra-Bomaderry Structure Plan in 2008.
READ MORE:
On Friday [January 13] a Shoalhaven Council spokesperson confirmed that in 2014 consultation was undertaken with the then NSW RTA to confirm the corridor as part of the new city-wide LEP.
However at the announcement this week, of a joint $105 million investment by state and federal governments to pay for planning of the Nowra Bypass, South Coast Liberal candidate Luke Sikora said there was no confirmed pathway identified for a bypass road.
ALSO READ: Nowra Bypass funding a boost for South Coast
"We really need to understand where we can build," Mr Sikora said. "The topography out west is really tricky so this [funding] will get us to the final designs."
Mr Sikora declined to comment further on the planned route of the new bypass but said the community would be consulted.
NSW Transport confirmed it would investigate a number of corridor and design options, including the corridor identified by Shoalhaven Council.
"Transport for NSW will undertake a rigorous planning process for the Nowra bypass," the spokesperson said.
This would include consultation with stakeholders and community representatives to ensure options are considered to best meet community needs now and in the future.
"The planning will identify options to meet the needs of the community and small businesses, ease traffic congestion, improve liveability and access to employment, as well as support tourism and local jobs," the spokesperson said.
Shoalhaven Council says the current corridor identified in the LEP 2014 is generally 200 metres wide, and provides for an area of "further investigation and consideration".
ALSO READ: Western Bypass of Nowra - where does it go?
Council said that historically other possible alignments were considered, but that the western option was understood to be favoured due to flooding and associated considerations.
"Council initially sought to zone the corridor SP1 as part of the early preparation of the LEP to recognise and protect it," the spokesperson said.
"This approach was not supported by the relevant NSW Government Department at the time as the bypass was not at that point at an appropriate stage of planning/certainty. However, Council was keen to ensure that the future opportunity was recognised and protected."
The LEP 2014 contains a development clause on land in the vicinity of the Western Bypass Corridor to ensure it was safeguarded from inappropriate development.
The spokesperson said this clause essentially restricts development on the land to protect the future construction of the road corridor, and is a consideration in any development applications.
Council has also acquired land at key points on the corridor, including the vicinity of Calymea Street and Albatross Road to assist in the future realisation of a Western Nowra Bypass.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.