Shoalhaven City Council has been holding a parcel of land for the potential development of a bypass road west of Nowra

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
Its not just a line of a map. The Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan shows the council's proposed route (in blue) of the Western Nowra Bypass.

A potential corridor to the west of the urban area between Nowra and Bomaderry is being held for further investigation and consideration by Shoalhaven City Council for a Nowra Bypass.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

