Gerringong Breakers a force to be reckoned with in 2023 as they enter the IDL

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
The Gerringong Breakers were dominant in last year's competition. Picture supplied.

After COVID-19 got in there way in 2021, the Gerringong Breakers have finally broken through, being promoted to the Illawarra District League (IDL) following a clean sweep of both first and reserve grade competitions last season.

