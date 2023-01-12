After COVID-19 got in there way in 2021, the Gerringong Breakers have finally broken through, being promoted to the Illawarra District League (IDL) following a clean sweep of both first and reserve grade competitions last season.
The Breakers have been steadily building into a force to be reckoned with, through showcasing a solid structure and culture which will assist in their getting to the Illawarra Premier League.
Head coach, Brad Boardman, who was a NSW Premier League Gold Medalist and twice runner up golden boot recipient has had a fantastic grounding in the sport over his 12 years, playing under some of the best coaches in NSW.
Boardman saw success at Helensburgh Football Club where he took the club to both the grand finals and club championships.
"We are blessed to have a great group of players and support staff as well as a club that embraces a long-term vision of development for all players and coaches, from the mini Breakers all the way to first grade," Boardman said.
"We have been able to attract some really good players who reside in the Shoalhaven that are looking for a higher-level challenge and have added a good variety of talents to our squads."
Boardman and his father Norm came to realise over a series of conversations the importance of the development of the club's youth side, and as a result Norm Boardman will take helm of the youth team in 2023.
"It was a no-brainer," Boardman said
"With his experience in youth development and his ability to bring out the best in players who are willing to work hard and challenge themselves to become better."
"It's a challenge he will take pride in."
Boardman said that nothing will make him prouder than to see the growth of the youth players and see them performing well enough to get a run in reserve and first grade this year.
The Breakers coach praised the work ethic of his club, citing Sam Kulomaa as an example.
Kulomaa is a talented young footballer who travelled all the way from Batemans Bay last year to play, being rewarded with a promotion to first grade last year.
"We also have other young guns like Ty Binney, Byron Osgood and Isaac Ball who are all eyeing off promotion this year," Boardman said.
Boardman senior who also works with the South East Phoenix FC, will have his hands full in helping to guide and develop the young players to their full potential.
But it won't be a task that's foreign to the coach having demonstrated the ability to handle combined roles over the years successfully, notably working with the Picton Rangers while on board as Football NSW's Technical Director.
There are a few spots available in both sides for 2023.
"If you want to be part of a great journey in football, challenging yourself to develop your potential by training and playing in a high-quality football environment then please make contact," Boardman said.
For all enquires for the senior team you can contact Brad Boardman on 0422 692 774.
While for youth play, Norm Boardman can be contacted on 0407 037 883.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
