The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is performing hazard reduction burns in Worrigee Nature Reserve on Thursday, January 12.
NPWS Team Leader Julieanne Doyle said the strategic 33-hectare burn would reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the Reserve and help protect biodiversity.
"The burn will be lit at 10am on Thursday (12/1), with further burning, mop up and patrol continuing on Friday (13/1)," Ms Doyle said.
"Parts of Worrigee Nature Reserve will be closed during the burn including Worrigee North Trail the Pipeline Trail and all tracks and trails north of Quinns Lane gate.
"The burn will take place along the north-western edge of the Reserve, where the endangered Illawarra Greenhood orchid is known to occur.
"The burn aims to help protect neighbouring properties in the event of a wildfire and is planned for when the orchid is dormant to prevent impacts on this threatened species.
"Local streets, particularly Basil, Isa and Worrigee Roads may experience smoke, so please exercise caution and drive to conditions."
Officials encourage anyone vulnerable to smoke to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to limit exposure.
"This burn is one of many NPWS is conducting in the South Coast region to reduce fuel loads to help protect communities from bushfire," Ms Doyle said.
"Additional hazard reduction burns may happen later in the season if weather conditions are right."
All burns around the State will continue being coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, is assessed at a regional level.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or the Asthma Foundation.
To see if a burn is scheduled in your area you can also refer to the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and the RFS 'Fires Near Me' website and app.
