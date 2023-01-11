South Coast Register
Hazard reduction burns in Worrigee nature reserve

Updated January 12 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:55am
National Parks Wildlife Service members performing hazard reduction burns, with hazard burns going ahead in Worrigee Nature Reserve on Thursday, January 12.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is performing hazard reduction burns in Worrigee Nature Reserve on Thursday, January 12.

