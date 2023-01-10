Kick-start your hair and beauty career Advertising Feature

With a large range of fee-free qualifications being offered in 2023 through the NSW Government Fee-Free initiative, there has never been a better time or place to launch your hair or beauty career. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven Community College's Hair & Beauty Academy is the largest hair and beauty school in the Shoalhaven region, with modern, spacious, well-equipped hair and beauty training rooms.

The Academy offers short courses through to diplomas.



As a registered training organisation overseen by the government, all hair and beauty qualifications are nationally accredited, which means they are recognised by employers across the country.

Shoalhaven Community College is popular with students and employers alike. Graduates are highly regarded in the hair and beauty industry and experience high employment rates. Many local salon owners choose the Hair & Beauty Academy for their apprentices and trainees.

The Academy is known for its friendly and reassuring learning environment, its flexibility and high-quality training.

"As a Community College, we can offer hands-on, individualised training to small groups," said Lillian Spence, hair and beauty coordinator.



"We also run short evening courses in skill sets to suit people already working in the industry who are looking to upgrade their skills. All of our trainers are local business owners or work in local salons and are from the area. It's a very supportive and connected environment to learn in."

The Hair & Beauty Academy also deliver apprenticeships and traineeships. They offer flexible study options to suit local salons and their apprentices or trainees, including face-to-face, online, work-based or a combination of both, to meet individual's needs.

"We are approved to deliver a range of apprenticeships and traineeships through our team of highly qualified and skilled trainers who specialise in the latest training packages. Students receive personalised and individually focussed support and training for any level of experience," Lillian said.

Term 1 courses commence from 31 January and there are still limited places available.



For more information on hair and beauty course enrolments, call in at 1 Mattes Way, Bomaderry, visit kcc.nsw.edu.au or phone the friendly staff on 4423 0351.

About the NSW Government Fee-Free Initiative

Currently, Hair & Beauty Academy full qualification courses offered by Shoalhaven Community College are fee-free.



Funding is provided as part of the NSW Government Fee-Free Initiative. There are some eligibility criteria.

