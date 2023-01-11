South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Council Mayor Amanda Findley on Western Bypass planning funds

By Sally Foy
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley will represent the Greens for the South Coast seat at the next state election. Picture from file.

A Federal Government injection of $65 million towards planning a Nowra Bypass does nothing for the town's immediate traffic needs says Shoalhaven City Council mayor Amanda Findley.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

