A Federal Government injection of $65 million towards planning a Nowra Bypass does nothing for the town's immediate traffic needs says Shoalhaven City Council mayor Amanda Findley.
Ms Findley has called for state and federal funding for the Kalendar Street intersection and East Street deviation in Nowra.
"Everybody wants the planning for the Western Bypass to go ahead but the real sticking point, is what keeps Nowra moving in the meantime?" Cr Findely said.
"There's no money coming out of either party for the Princes Highway, at the Nowra Bridge down to the Jervis Bay turn off, and that's what's actually required right now."
The additional money for bypass planning was announced by Federal Transport Minister Catherine King at a press conference in Nowra on Tuesday.
South Coast Liberal candidate Luke Sikora said the joint investment of $105 million by the state and federal governments would help the project reach phase four of the planning works identified by Shoalhaven Council.
However, Cr Findley said the community needed a safe Princes Highway now.
The South Coast Greens candidate also called on the State for $100 million to upgrade the Kalendar Street intersection.
"With the money that they want to put aside for planning we could get real results for Nowra within a few years, particularly around the blockage points," she said.
"They didn't even bother to tell the mayor of the city that they were coming. The Federal money might be real but the State money is just an election pledge."
Shoalhaven Council has worked hard to keep housing out of the bypass corridor, which according to Cr Findley has been set aside for years
"But the State Government has had to be pushed every step of the way," she said.
"The community would like to see more improvements to the Princes Highway to make sure that we're safe."
