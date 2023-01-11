South Coast Register
New TAFE NSW program connects Shoalhaven women with a path to employment

Updated January 11 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
Kylara Brown, Donya Whaddy and TAFE teacher Sally Kerrigan. Photo supplied.

A new program that unites the Aboriginal women's health service Waminda with TAFE NSW and the Botanic Gardens is helping to upskill Shoalhaven women.

