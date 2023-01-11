A new program that unites the Aboriginal women's health service Waminda with TAFE NSW and the Botanic Gardens is helping to upskill Shoalhaven women.
The Women's Traditional Food program is a first for the region, and provides participants with skills in in Horticulture and Hospitality through TAFE NSW's Statement of Attainment in Individual Pathways.
Shoalhaven participant Kylara Brown also works in Waminda's social enterprise, Blak Cede.
"I love cooking and this course is building on my knowledge of native and local plants and how I can use them to come up with new flavours in the cooking I do with Blak Cede," Ms Brown said.
Ms Brown is able to combine her passion for cooking and hospitality with her growing horticultural knowledge to help produce delicious Indigenous foods sold locally at markets and online.
"This course is giving me the skills and confidence to build on the experience I already have," she said.
"I've learned a lot about maintaining the plants and about their origins, with a focus on local plants."
Lynne Dooley, who oversees the program, said it was "an opportunity to build on the knowledge that our staff and volunteers bring to the garden".
"And to learn more about native plants, understanding their cultural significance and their medicinal and culinary uses," she said.
"Working with TAFE NSW teachers and the Royal Botanic Gardens Community Greening provides students with expertise and knowledge around specific plants and what they need to thrive."
Ms Dooley said the aim was to create job opportunities and to support women increase their knowledge and confidence.
"This is an important collaboration for us, where cultural learning is supported by accredited training, leading to employment pathways," Ms Dooley said.
"In fact, several participants are going to enrol in another horticulture course at TAFE NSW to further their knowledge."
