Young families are moving to the South Coast on the promise of new schools that aren't being delivered.
That's according to NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns, who today [Wednesday, January 11] promised South Nowra and Worrigee a new preschool if Labor wins the election.
"My fear is that young families are moving into these areas on the promise of new schools that just aren't being delivered," Mr Minns said.
The new preschool would cater for 50 children and be built on Holloway Road next to Shoalhaven High School.
South Coast Labor candidate Liza Butler said the new school would help cater to one of the fastest growing suburban areas in the electorate.
"The proposed Worrigee Primary School was promised at the last election," he said.
"Four years later and like so many broken promises on the South Coast there's no construction, no timeline and no school."
There are between 0.44 and 0.52 childcare places available per child at Goodstart Early Learning, Bright Minds Academy and Clipper Road Educational Service.
"The families of South Nowra and Worrigee deserve better," Ms Butler said.
"This is one of the fastest growing suburban areas in this electorate attracting young families who need a primary school within reach."
However, NSW Education and Early Learning MP Sarah Mitchell took a swipe at the announcement.
"A project to deliver a new primary school is fully funded and in the early planning stages with the preferred location identified as co-location on Shoalhaven High School site," Ms Mitchell said.
"We are planning for a preschool as part of this, but working with the local community to make sure we complement existing nearby services."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
