A Minns Labor Government will boost housing supply and deliver more affordable rental housing for regional New South Wales, beginning with $30 million for a pilot 'Build to Rent' program on the South Coast.
Under Labor's plan, Landcom will be tasked with delivering the extra rental stock over two years.
Build to Rent programs usually involve the construction of multi-unit developments under a single owner where the property is held long term for rental purposes. The purpose of this scheme is to add to the supply of longer-term rentals in the housing market.
New South Wales is facing a rental affordability crisis, especially in regional areas of the state where there are simply fewer options. A lack of housing options means many regional communities are struggling to attract and retain key workers.
Landcom will identify existing surplus government land, work with local government on potential sites, and look for opportunities to acquire land to build on.
Any properties built on surplus government land will be subject to Labor's mandatory requirement of 30 per cent of dwellings to be used for social, affordable and universal housing.
"Communities across regional NSW are in desperate need of affordable rental properties," Labor leader Chris Minns said.
"A Labor Government will directly intervene in regional housing markets to trial ways of delivering affordable rental housing, starting on the NSW South Coast."
He said the government had already committed to removing or reduce stamp duty for 95 per cent of first home buyers; abolishing the NSW Government's forever land tax on the family home; creating a Rental Commissioner and protecting tenants from unfair evictions by requiring them to be given a lawful reason for terminating their lease.
Rental properties under the new scheme will be managed by an appropriate government agency - like Teacher Housing or recently announced Homes NSW - or a community partner with any profits to be reinvested into social housing.
Lack of supply is one of the biggest drivers of the housing crisis, this pilot will increase the number of homes available. If it is successful, a Labor Government will look to expand the pilot into other regional areas.
Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson said it was time for that pressure to stop.
"The lack of options is putting massive pressure on social housing wait lists, as well as forcing people into forms of homelessness," she said.
"I've heard stories of teachers and nurses across regional NSW living in tents or caravans because affordable rentals just don't exist."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.