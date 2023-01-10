South Coast Register
Labor makes pledge for $30m housing program on South Coast

Updated January 11 2023 - 10:42am, first published January 10 2023 - 11:28am
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns and MP Rose Jackson announcing plans for a $30 million pilot program of affordable housing for the South Coast. Picture supplied.

A Minns Labor Government will boost housing supply and deliver more affordable rental housing for regional New South Wales, beginning with $30 million for a pilot 'Build to Rent' program on the South Coast.

