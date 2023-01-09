Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey will be hosting their annual 'Sender Down Huey' event, which will see over 110 athletes competing from across the region.
While the event is a CrossFit competition, the goal according to owner Melissa Thomas is to focus on supporting local businesses in the Shoalhaven.
"Our intention is to showcase what we do at Huey and also focus on supporting local businesses," Ms Thomas said.
"Our Huey crew is such a great collective of our local community.
"From Rupert, our Zuu coach, who by day is also the general manager for Bannisters, to Milton Medical Centre, to Milton TLC, Rosie Oats Cafe and so on."
CrossFit Heuy, offers a variety of programs to accommodate all needs.
Heuy offers seniors classes, to the Waminda program as well as their Adapative program which was developed with Limitless support and independence Ulladulla.
This upcoming competition will be a partner comp of male/male, female/female and male/female pairs.
The event will incorporate both Zuu and Crossfit movements with people of all different fitness levels giving it a shot.
"I compete at a national level but for this competition I will be competing in an open division with Pete Gilford, one of our adaptive members as my partner," Ms Thomas said.
"I'm really excited for this and so is Pete."
Ms Thomas said her local Crossfit community is as close as it gets to family, with the bond that's shared between the group being incredibly strong.
"They are my family. I have been a solo mum of 2 for over 8 years and without the support of my CrossFit community I wouldn't be where I am today," she said.
Ms Thomas said that entries are still open for the competition and she encourages spectators to come along with vendors, food and coffee on site.
"I hope this shows people that we are more than just CrossFit."
The event will take place on Sunday, January 15.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
