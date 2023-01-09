Kiama Council unveils $4.24m Jamberoo Mountain road repair program

Kiama Council has unveiled a $4.24 million construction program to repair Jamberoo Mountain and other local roads damaged by storms and landslides.
Jamberoo Mountain Road remains closed in both directions.
Local residents and businesses below The Abbey can still access their properties from Jamberoo.
Local residents and businesses above Misty's Lane need to access their properties from the Robertson end of Jamberoo Mountain Road.
Jamberoo Mountain Road, Wallaby Hill Road, Foxground Road, Cliff Drive and Gipps Street were all damaged during storms and flooding in March and July 2022.
The extensive work required to reopen Jamberoo Mountain Road and Wallaby Hill Road includes complex repairs at six different locations.
The repairs involve the construction of concrete piles that are anchored into rock to support the road or soil nails to stabilise slopes before the road can be then reconstructed.
The work at Foxground Road, Cliff Drive and Gipps Street requires the construction of a gabion basket retaining wall to support the road, then reconstruction of the road.
Kiama Council has contracted Civic and Civic Group, RIX Group and GT Civil to carry out the work.
Awarding the work to the three different firms is intended to complete the work as quickly as possible and be cost-effective.
Given the complexity of the project, the council has included contingency funding into construction program, to cater for any variations.
Work at sites such as Foxground Road, Cliff Road and Gipps Street, due to the smaller scale of the damage or relative simplicity of the construction work, will commence early in the new year.
Jamberoo Mountain and Wallaby Hill Road, with extensive damage and complex solutions, first need significant preparatory work for the custom-designed concrete piles and soil nails before they are installed.
The designs and works program were developed using an experienced, qualified geotechnical engineering consultancy recommended by the NSW and Australian Governments.
They were also rigorously reviewed by Kiama Council and Transport for NSW engineers.
Feedback from community members on progress, risks and the designs has also been considered.
