A man has lost his life after being swept from rocks at Steamers Beach Jervis Bay on Sunday [January 8] afternoon.
Marine Rescue Illawarra zone duty operations manager Stuart Massey said the tragedy occurred at about 4pm.
"The reports that we had was that a person had fallen into the water and somebody else had gone in to assist them," Mr Massey said.
"From there we dispatched a couple of jet-skis from Sussex and a rescue boat from Jervis Bay and the Toll [NSW Ambulance Rescue] helicopter initially attended as well."
READ MORE:
By the time Marine Rescue got to the scene the man had been pulled from the water by onlookers and CPR was in progress.
"Our crews assisted with the CPR and the helicopter had landed and to the best of my knowledge one person was declared deceased on scene," Mr Massey said.
"The communications there were quite sketchy as to what was going on but we believe the people were pulled out from the water and CPR was commenced on one person and I think one other person was okay.
"I don't know whether the initial person who went in to assist the gentleman was the person who got them back to shore or if there was assistance from others, I'm not exactly clear on that," Mr Massey said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.