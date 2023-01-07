South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
What's on

CrossFit Huey set for annual competition to promote local businesses

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated January 7 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crossfit Huey owner Melissa Thomas (left) and her competition partner Pete Gilford (right). Supplied picture

Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey will be hosting their annual 'Sender Down Huey' event, which will see over 110 athletes competing from across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.