South Coast trains missed on-time targets almost every month in 2022

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:33am
Figtree resident Harris Cheung commutes to Wynyard from Unanderra station and isn't surprised about the fact the line missed its on-time target for most of 2022. Picture: supplied

South Coast trains had real problems with running on time throughout 2022 - there was only one month where the line reached the benchmark that measures punctuality.

