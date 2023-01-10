Kids can play and learn at one of the free craft workshops run by Shoalhaven Libraries. Sessions for primary school-aged children include: design your own pencil case, explore colour theory with decorating a wooden hand spinner and learn about robotics and programming with Sphero magic maze challenge - there is something for every interest. Dates for library activities: Wednesday, January 11 - Pencil Case Design Studio at Mollymook Beach Reserve; Thursday, January 12 - Spinners and Twirligigs at Nowra Library; Friday, January 13 - Pencil Case Design Studio at Greenwell Point
In the mood for a messier activity? Then pinch, roll, make, squeeze, and build with clay. Kids of all ages will love getting their hands dirty at the clay playground workshop at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery. This is a playground for everyone - all ages welcome. Dates for clay playground are Wednesday, January 11 to Saturday, January 28 - Clay Playground at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra
Stretch your body and mind with free yoga and pilates sessions on at Mollymook Beach and Huskisson. Sessions are suitable for children aged 12 and older, however children aged 12 -16 years must be accompanied by an adult. Mollymook Beach Reserve - Mitchell Parade, Mollymook from 6am on January 13 , 20 and 27. OR White Sands Park - Cnr Bowen & Hawke St, Huskisson from 6AM on January 17 and 24. Contact Ulladulla Leisure Centre or Bay & Basin Leisure Centre to leave your name and number with the team to register the free outdoor bootcamps: (02) 4444 8811.
Kick back and relax with the kids with a free movie at Shoalhaven Libraries or poolside with a dive-in movie experience at Nowra Aquatic Park. Movies on show are: Saturday, January 14 - Paw Patrol (PG); Saturday, January 21 - Enchanted (PG); Wednesday, January 25 - Spirit Untamed (PG). Tickets and times can be viewed on the Nowra Aquatic Park website.
Jervis Bay Maritime Museum and Gallery will present this special event with Richard Morecroft with Peter Sharp from 4pm on January 17. Light refreshments will be provided and RSVPs must be received by January 16 for catering purposes. Richard Morecroft is a Shoalhaven local with a strong commitment to the visual arts through his YouTube interview series "Exhibition", as well as being an exhibiting artist himself. Peter's Accidental Tourist exhibition is on show at the museum until January 29. The museum is open daily at 11 Dent St, Huskisson from10am - 4pm. Further details: 4441 5675 or enquiries@jbmm.asn.au
