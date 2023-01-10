Jervis Bay Maritime Museum and Gallery will present this special event with Richard Morecroft with Peter Sharp from 4pm on January 17. Light refreshments will be provided and RSVPs must be received by January 16 for catering purposes. Richard Morecroft is a Shoalhaven local with a strong commitment to the visual arts through his YouTube interview series "Exhibition", as well as being an exhibiting artist himself. Peter's Accidental Tourist exhibition is on show at the museum until January 29. The museum is open daily at 11 Dent St, Huskisson from10am - 4pm. Further details: 4441 5675 or enquiries@jbmm.asn.au