There was no shortage of show-stopping South Coast properties to hit the market in 2022.
But as we settle into a new year, some of the most impressive homes are still on the market.
Real estate agents selling the below properties noted rising interest rates and affordability constraints among the reasons for protracted sales campaigns.
However most say it's not uncommon for homes in the top end of the market to take some time to sell.
Here are five of the most impressive properties on the NSW South Coast from 2022 and their updated price guides.
A luxury home in Hyams Beach fit for a rockstar was among the stand-out coastal properties to hit the market in 2022.
The home is still for sale almost a year on, with a heavily reduced price guide.
The five-bedroom waterfront house, known as Mimosa Lodge, was previously owned by INXS drummer Jon Farriss.
The founding band member sold the South Coast property in 2016 for $2.32 million.
It was listed by its current owners in February with a price guide of $8.5 million to $9 million.
Mimosa Lodge is still on the market, but with a new agency and a revised price guide of $6 million to $6.5 million.
Listing agent Christina Pincevic of CMP Real Estate said the house had been attracting interest from mostly Sydney buyers.
Ms Pincevic said properties in the top end of the market may take some time to sell.
"Something of this price guide, it's a different sort of ball game ... it is a lot of money for someone to have the funds sitting there just to buy it as an investment property," she said.
A family-run holiday home at Mossy Point was listed for sale earlier this year with a price guide upwards of $4 million.
Known as Pete's Jetty, the 700-square-metre property is located on Annetts Parade and features a four-bedroom house, a one-bedroom studio and a boat shed by the water.
The Brogan family, who have owned the home for more than 25 years, told The Canberra Times of their fond memories of holidays spent at property, which began life as a green fibro shack.
The home was first launched to market in March and was later listed with a different agent, Joe Salim of Pacific Property Partners.
In the days leading up to Christmas, the property had exchanged, pending settlement, for a figure in the high-$3 millions.
A 50-acre waterfront house in Clyde River National Park was another impressive South Coast home to hit the market in 2022.
Jim Johns and Rachael Sweeney listed their home of 27 years for sale in March and shared insight into their off-grid Batemans Bay lifestyle with The Canberra Times.
"There's a river in the front, a mountain at the back, it faces the sun in the morning," Mr Johns said in March.
"If there is such a thing as perfect feng shui, it's got it."
Designed with alfresco entertaining in mind, the property includes a full outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool and five acres of landscaped gardens. A natural, deep-water boat ramp offers direct access to the Clyde River.
The four-bedroom house is still listed with Sydney Sotheby's International Realty with an unchanged price guide of $5 million.
An unique home in Catalina is still on the market after it was listed in June with price expectations above $3 million.
The Vista Avenue property takes inspiration from cruise ships and airline terminals with porthole windows and a circular bar at the heart of the living area.
Owners Ian and Joy Jackson stumbled across the property while travelling to the Moruya races in 2003.
For nearly 20 years, the pair have run the property as a successful holiday rental, which fetches around $5000 to $6000 per week.
The home is still for sale with a reduced price guide.
A 14-hectare headland property was expected to smash suburb and region price records when it was listed for sale with an $11 million price guide.
And it still could, given the home is for sale with the same price expectations.
The Bermagui house, known as Nerimbah, was built in the early 2000s and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gym, study and media room.
Owners Cecilia Ng and Don Moffatt spent three years observing and learning about the property before embarking on the design and build.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.