Two local cricketers have been given the nod to the NSW side for the upcoming State Challenge to be held in Dubbo later this month.
Kent Ellery who plays locally for the Shoalhaven Ex-servicemen's and Ulladulla United's Lachlan Barry were both selected to the U14's State Challenge side.
The side of young cricket stars was selected at the conclusion of the NSW Youth Championships that was held in Dubbo prior to Christmas.
The State Challenge brings together four Country teams and four Metro teams to battle it out. The sides will play three 50 over games and two T20 games over a four day run.
For Ellery and Barry this is the first chance the duo have had to take on the best Metro players in NSW and is the perfect platform for them to showcase their talent on a sizeable platform.
More than 600 players and spectators will make their way to Dubbo for the event. 160 players both male and female will compete having been selected as the brightest talent from across NSW and ACT.
That State Challenge will run from January 16 to 19.
The Shoalhaven's rich sporting talent continues to be on full display with the young cricketers gunning to start the year off on the right foot.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
