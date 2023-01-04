Australian music and entertainment retailer Sanity is shutting its remaining stores.
The company, which sells CDs and DVDs, will close its bricks and mortar assets by the end of April, to concentrate on online sales.
"With our customers shifting to digital for their visual and music content consumption, and with diminishing physical content available to sell to our customer, it has made it impossible to continue with our physical stores," owner Ray Itaoui told Nine.
"Our online business - sanity.com.au - will continue to operate, and will service the many loyal customers the brand has continued to be dedicated to over the decades.
"Our priority right now is to ensure each of our team members knows exactly what this means for their career and employment future."
The closest Sanity stores to the Illawarra are in Campbellltown's Macarthur Square, Mittagong and Stockland Nowra.
The first Sanity store opened in 1992 in Doncaster, Melbourne.
The outlet became the most popular music retailer in the country and at its peak was said to have more than 150 stores.
There are about 50 remaining.
This news comes soon after figures revealing that for the first year ever, vinyl outsold CDs.
Around the globe, vinyl sales are set to outstrip CDs this year, thanks in large part to Taylor Swift's new album Midnights which broke international sales records.
According to ARIA, vinyl album sales in Australia made up the biggest segment of physical music sales in 2021, at $29.7 million, compared with $24.9 million for CD albums.
