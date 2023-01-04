MCA comes to Bundanon for free art making workshop for young creatives

Bundanon and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) are calling on the young creatives of the Shoalhaven.
Bundanon will be hosting a free multi-day art making workshop over the school holidays, providing a platform for the young artists to show off their skills.
Over the three days participants will create alongside practicing artists and engage with a diverse range of artworks inside the Art Museum and grounds.
Artmaking activities will include drawing, sculpture and stop animation, providing a variety of mediums for the young creatives to engage in.
Whether you love to sketch, take snaps on your phone, or write poetry, this workshop provides a creative hub for all endeavours.
One can look to expand their creative process while at the workshop as well as finding new ways to express themselves.
All materials will be provided at the workshop, with a celebration of all created work at the conclusion of the workshop at a morning tea for friends and family.
The program is open to ages 14 to 18, taking place over three days with return bus transfers from Nowra each day.
The workshop will run from January 16 to January 18.
If interested or you wish to ask any questions, email MCA Learning at creativelearning@mca.com.au.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
