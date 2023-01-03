Shoalhaven council candidate Bradley Stanton to run for Greens in Wollongong

There must be something about Shoalhaven City Council that stokes the desire for greater things.
Already councillors Tonia Gray (Greens) and Liza Butler (Labor) have announced their candidacy for the seats of Kiama and South Coast in the March 2023 NSW election.
Now unsuccessful Greens candidate for the 2021 Shoalhaven City Council Bradley Stanton has decided to run for the party in the seat of Wollongong.
"Wollongong residents need a viable alternative to vote for," Mr Stanton said in his "mission statement", "someone who understands what the community needs and can be a powerful voice in the NSW Parliament."
He listed his employment as a restaurant manager and had been nominated three times for NSW Volunteer of the year.
Among his promises are to address the issues of housing affordability, waiting times in hospitals and "overworked" teachers.
Mr Stanton also felt stronger measures needed to be taken when it came to gambling.
"Stronger gambling regulations, especially with online gambling and the introduction of a cashless gaming card, is desperately needed," he said.
He also called for better education and awareness of the harm gambling can bring to "individuals, families and frontline workers".
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, these issues have become more and more prevalent, requiring urgent action," he said.
"It's obvious we can no longer hope that the major parties can provide us with relief and the support we need when quite often they approach problems after they have occurred rather than fix issues at the root cause."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.