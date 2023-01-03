Have you seen Shae? Teen missing from Southern Highlands

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from the Southern Highlands.
Shae Gray, aged 14, was last seen at Campbelltown Train Station on Monday 19 December 2022.
Officers attached to The Hume Police Area Command were notified on Sunday (1 January 2023), and immediately commenced inquiries to locate her.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Shae is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 145cm tall, medium build, with long red hair, and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a long beige skirt, short black top, black cardigan, with black and white coloured 'Nike' sandals.
Shae is known to frequent the Blacktown, Quakers Hill, and Marayong areas.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
