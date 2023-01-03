A $500 million commitment by the NSW Government has been announced to fix local roads, ensuring streets across the South Coast are repaired as a priority after suffering significant damage over the past 12 months torrential weather.
Liberal Candidate for the South Coast Luke Sikora said funding under the new Regional and Local Roads Repair Program would be made available to Shoalhaven City Council "within weeks" to allow repair works to be made across the region.
"Our local road network has taken a battering following recent wet weather and it is essential that support is provided to bring our local roads back up to an appropriate standard," Mr Sikora said.
"Everywhere I go across the region so many residents raise the state of our local roads."
Mr Sikora said he took the concerns of the locals directly to the NSW Government "who have listened and responded with a significant funding package."
"Today's announcement by the NSW Government of $500 million comes on top of the $50 million already provided to regional councils to help assist repair local roads."
"Last year Shoalhaven City Council received $620,868 in funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round and will once again benefit from the significant funding announced today."
Work on the roads will begin shortly with the local road network set to see a strong makeover.
"So many of our towns and villages have only one access road in and out," he said.
"Whether Bendalong Road, Greenwell Point Road, Sussex Inlet Road or Matron Porter Drive, it is essential that accesses to home and businesses are repaired to ensure safety for local residents."
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the funding for 128 councils with local mayors in Molong on Tuesday, with $280 million for the regions and $220 million for metropolitan areas.
"We want our families, farmers, truckies and tradies to be able to get around our state safely, and that's what this investment will do," Mr Perrottet said.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
