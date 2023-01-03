Marine Rescue NSW deputy commissioner operations Alex Barrell wants boaters to be well prepared and to take it easy on the state's waterways.
His call follows a surge in boating rescues during December.
In NSW there was 707 rescues performed during October and November, which increased to 602 in December.
That's nearly 20 rescues performed each day, over half of which were for boats with flat batteries, engine failure or who had run out of fuel.
"Summer is a great time to be out on our beautiful waterways, but sadly many boaters are finishing their day on the water early and at the end of a tow line behind one of our rescue vessels," Mr Barrell said.
"Many of these rescues could have been avoided with some careful planning and better boat maintenance and preparation."
Mr Barrell said that boaters thinking of heading out should ensure that their vessel's engine and battery had been recently serviced, and they are carrying enough of fuel for the journey with plenty in reserve.
"Our crews are also seeing many boaters not wearing, and in some cases, not carrying, lifejackets," he said.
"Every boat is required to have a lifejacket on board for each passenger, and the skipper should be ensuring that they and everyone on board, even the pet dog, are wearing one."
Mr Barrell said boaters should also check weather conditions before heading out.
"And if you're holidaying in an unfamiliar location, find out about local bar and channel conditions," he said.
NSW boaters can log onto the local Marine Rescue NSW base on VHF Channel 16 or via the Marine Rescue NSW app.
