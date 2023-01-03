South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Tributes for off-duty officer Peter Stone who drowned saving his son

By Damien Madigan
Updated January 3 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An off-duty police officer from the NSW Blue Mountains who drowned while saving his son has been remembered as a hero.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.