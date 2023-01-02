South Coast Register
Marine Rescue Jervis Bay's $66,000 vehicle from Cruising Yacht Club of Australia

Updated January 3 2023 - 11:15am, first published 9:25am
David Kellett from the SOLAS Trust presents new vehicle to Marine Rescue Jervis Bay unit commander Kevin Hill. Photo supplied.

Boating safety in the Shoalhaven has received a significant boost with the presentation to Marine Rescue Jervis Bay of a new $66,000 vehicle funded through a grant from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) SOLAS Trust.

