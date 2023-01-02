Boating safety in the Shoalhaven has received a significant boost with the presentation to Marine Rescue Jervis Bay of a new $66,000 vehicle funded through a grant from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) SOLAS Trust.
Marine Rescue Jervis Bay unit commander Kevin Hill received the keys to the new dual cab Ford Ranger XL from CYCA SOLAS Trust chairman David Kellett AM, in a ceremony at the CYCA base at Rushcutters Bay.
Mr Hill thanked the CYCA for their donation, and said the vehicle's arrival would allow the unit to respond more effectively and help keep local and visiting boaters safer.
"This new vehicle enables us to tow rescue vessels to areas such as enclosed coastal lakes and estuaries to undertake rescues, as well as transport our volunteer members to training, exercises and responses," Mr Hill said.
"Fitted with a canopy, tapered aluminium underbody box, heavy duty tow bar kit, special lighting and DCN radio, the vehicle has the ability to transport vital equipment as well as act as a mobile command centre during significant incidents."
Mr Kellet said the SOLAS Trust had donated nearly $2 million over 20 years and was at the forefront of developing educational programs, safety guidelines and racing regulations for sailors.
"On behalf of the members of the Marine Rescue Jervis Bay unit, I'd like to sincerely thank the CYCA SOLAS Trust for their generous donation and for their commitment to boating safety here on the Shoalhaven," he said.
"The SOLAS Trust donates to marine search and rescue organisations all over Australia, and we are particularly pleased to support the Marine Rescue Jervis Bay unit in keeping boaters safe on one of the state's busiest waterways.
"I congratulate the volunteers of Marine Rescue Jervis Bay for their professionalism and dedication, and wish them well in their vital work in helping to save lives on the water," Mr Kellet said.
