Off duty policeman died rescuing son at Narooma

Kathy Sharpe
By Kathy Sharpe
Updated January 3 2023 - 8:50am, first published January 2 2023 - 3:48pm
Police have revealed an off-duty Sydney police officer died while trying to rescue his son from a rip at Narooma on New Years Day.

Group editor, non-dailies

