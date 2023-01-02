AS Andre Ruttiman prepares for a major operation his thoughts are still with other disabled people in the Shoalhaven.
He is due to have an operation early in the New Year [January 16] to have his right leg amputated below the knee, which stems back to two emergency surgeries and medical complications he experienced around this time last year.
Andre, putting aside his own health issues, wants people with a disability to have access to things many of us take for granted.
He talks about the lack of footpaths in the Ulladulla and greater Shoalhaven areas that are suitable for a person with a disability to use, he mentions how people in mobility scooters and wheelchairs are forced to use roads because the footpaths are unsuitable and their issues are compounded as many shops in the area are inaccessible to people with a disability.
"It has gone beyond a joke," he said about the many difficulties disabled people face.
Andre, when he gets out of hospital, wants some sort of independence and the chance to enjoy life.
Given the lack of footpaths and shops with no wheelchair access, he is not sure how he is going to get his independence back.
Andre said it was time he took action.
"We definitely need more help in our community as we have our rights. I will be running for an ambassador for the South Coast," he said
Andre, as a South Coast ambassador for people with disabilities, will be pushing to get changes made to help disabled people.
He also put out a challenge to the three main March State Government candidates for the Seat of South Coast - the Liberal's Luke Sikora, Labor's Liza Butler and the Greens' Amanda Findley for them to put better access, support and assistance for people with disabilities on their agendas.
Meanwhile, Andre had two emergency surgeries last year in Wollongong Hospital last year and four toes were amputated from his right foot.
His surgeon told him he would have died without the surgery.
"After both surgeries, I have been told by the surgeon that I am weight bound. I cannot walk on my own without the boot," he said.
The lack of follow-up treatment and support also upset him.
"I felt I was ignored and I did not get the treatment I was supposed to receive," he said.
One person he is getting great support from is Darrell Sparke the President at the Amputee Association of NSW.
"I would recommend him to anyone," he said of the support Darrell gave him.
Along with his carer Tina, Andre has set up Amputees & Disabilities South Coast on Facebook.
People are urged to follow the group and stay up to date with his progress.
Andre would appreciate support and suggestions/thoughts from the community.
