South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Andre Ruttimann's South Coast ambassador for people with disabilities aim

Updated January 5 2023 - 11:41am, first published January 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AS Andre Ruttiman prepares for a major operation his thoughts are still with other disabled people in the Shoalhaven. Picture supplied

AS Andre Ruttiman prepares for a major operation his thoughts are still with other disabled people in the Shoalhaven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.