South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Police's On the Beat - if you are going to drink, have your Plan B to get home safely.

By Angus McMillan
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:16am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police Shoalhaven crime prevention officer Senior Constable Angus McMillan.

The summer holidays are in full swing and for the community within the South Coast Police District know what this means more tourists, more holiday travel and more traffic on our roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.