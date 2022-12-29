The summer holidays are in full swing and for the community within the South Coast Police District know what this means more tourists, more holiday travel and more traffic on our roads.
The Christmas/New Year party season would also be in full swing now.
As some people will drink their fair share of Christmas spirit and then some, we all must remember our responsibilities with alcohol and driving.
It's true what they say, every police vehicle and a mobile random breath test waiting to happen.
Do not run the risk of drinking and driving.
If you are going to drink, have your Plan B to get home safely.
The last bit of news police want to be giving to families over this special time is that one or more of their family members have been seriously injured or have died from an accident with alcohol involved.
Also, I don't think the family would be too pleased if you had your license suspended or disqualified because of drink driving If you are going out, look after your friends.
Make sure they won't be that friend who has too much and ruins the night for everyone else. I don't think I have ever met a person after having a big night who had made the claim that their judgement is better whilst on the grog.
If an establishment or a Police officer makes a determination that you need to leave a licensed premises due to your intoxicated state, you should leave.
I am sure you would rather spend $550 towards someone's nice Christmas gift or your holidays, rather than spending it on a penalty infringement notice because you did not want to follow a lawful direction.
While you are on holidays and in the Christmas spirit, do not become complacent.
Be aware of your surroundings and be proactive towards ensuring the security of your bag's, wallets and other valuables.
Remember, you may be on holidays, but the crooks aren't - so lock your doors (house and car) do not have your handbag or purse loose in the trolley.
Also remember that you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police or ringing Crime Stoppers.
If it looks suss, report it
Do not Drink and Drive
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Non emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police to provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 Domestic and Family Violence
Visit www.police.nsw.gov.au for more
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
