South Coast Police District investigate Old Boxsells Road fire

Updated December 29 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:20am
Officers from the South Coast Police District are investigating the cause of the fire at Old Boxsells Road which started shortly after 3pm yesterday [Wednesday, December 28]. Picture supplied

THE cause of a now-contained bushfire in rugged terrain to the north of Cambewarra Lookout Road is being investigated.

