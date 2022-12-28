THE cause of a now-contained bushfire in rugged terrain to the north of Cambewarra Lookout Road is being investigated.
Officers from the South Coast Police District are investigating the cause of the fire at Old Boxsells Road which started shortly after 3pm yesterday [Wednesday, December 28].
Police will take appropriate action, if needed, once they complete their investigations.
Meanwhile, the bush fire started in rugged terrain to the north of Cambewarra Lookout Road yesterday and was contained due to the efforts of the firefighting units.
Credit for containing the fire goes to the hard work of firefighters who with the support of water bombing aircraft got the blaze under control.
Crews put a hard containment line around the perimeter of the fire yesterday and "knocked it down".
The fire was observed from a safe vantage point last night until deemed safe for ground crews, who returned this morning to patrol the area.
Meanwhile, the Rural Fire Service [RFS] advises that recent rain has caused extensive grass growth across NSW.
As grass and crops dry out, they become more susceptible to fire and according to the RFA this means there's a significant risk of large and destructive grass fires this season.
Grass fires, according to the RFS, are unpredictable.
They can start easily and spread quickly. In fact, grass fires can move three times faster than a bushfire, leaving you little time to get ready.
Grass fires on farms can also destroy homes, crops and livelihoods.
There is an increased risk of grass fires this summer. It is important that you understand grass fires and how to protect yourself, your family and your property from the threat of fire.
Go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au for more bushfire safety information.
