Unions Shoalhaven was honoured to support the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub on December 16 in supplying food and assistance. We first approached Julie at the Hub in September and agreed that we would organise and source the food on the day.
We were even supported by the SCLC Women's Committee who received a $2000 donation from the Asbestos Disease Foundation of Australia to be divided among Wollongong Homeless Hub and Shoalhaven Homeless Hub.
We sought assistance from Woolworths and Coles Vincentia, and one of our members Bob Hanlon donated his time to be Santa on the day. Bob was also able to get a donation of $500 from Lions Club Jervis Bay. A wonderful contribution, all of us working together to give a bit of joy to people in need.
Union Shoalhaven members on the day, Liz, Julie, Joan, Pat, Geoff and Bob helped distribute the food, which consisted of ham, chicken, prawns, salad, potato bake, bread rolls, drinks and of course pavlova, ice cream and custard. Wonderful day had by all.
I was so disappointed in my fellow Shoalhaven residents this morning as I walked past the rear of the St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Collins Way Nowra.
Despite our council providing free recycling and waste collection, many residents chose to litter the ground adjacent to the previous SVdP charity bins, with soiled pillows, clothing, broken furniture and old toys.
While a small percentage of the goods I saw could have been re-homed, most was unfortunately destined for land fill at the expense of this wonderful charity that supports so many in our local community.
I implore us all to firstly think twice before purchasing unnecessary 'temporary' goods destined for landfill, but secondly, how we can best repurpose unneeded processions.
It is just so unfair to dump what is obviously rubbish on the charities dedicated to supporting our community.
