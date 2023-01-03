South Coast Register

Letters to the editor: Honoured to help homeless, disappointment at dumping

Updated January 4 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:05am
The New Year's Eve fireworks at Huskisson was a spectacle for all to enjoy. Picture by Colin Whelan

Honoured to help

Unions Shoalhaven was honoured to support the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub on December 16 in supplying food and assistance. We first approached Julie at the Hub in September and agreed that we would organise and source the food on the day.

