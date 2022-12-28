Illawarra residents and people around the South Coast have been warned to keep an eye out for nesting shorebirds over summer, particularly if they're out walking the dog.
Three endangered species - Little Terns, Pied Oystercatchers and Hooded Plovers - nest on beaches and are vulnerable to being trampled or disturbed by dogs, as the critical time of their breeding cycle coincides with peak summer crowds.
National Parks and Wildlife Service shorebird ranger Anna Mueller is monitoring birds along the coastline between Wollongong and Batemans Bay and was cautiously hopeful for the critically endangered Hooded Plovers this season.
"We have already seen five fledglings and are currently keeping an eye on at least three chicks and a further two nests," Ms Mueller said.
"The range of the Hooded Plover has declined in eastern Australia since European settlement and on some parts of the NSW coast they are locally extinct, that's why these sightings down south are so precious."
The best ways for beachgoers to also help are to:
Look out for bird nesting signs or fenced-off areas on the beach. Stay well clear of these areas and give the parent birds plenty of space.
Walk your dogs on designated dog-friendly beaches only and always keep them on a leash.
Walk on the wet sand. Eggs and chicks are well camouflaged and very vulnerable to accidental trampling.
The birds' breeding season is expected to run right through till March 2023.
