South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Unanderra Stolen Generations survivor Aunty Adelaide Wenberg reclaims her story in new book Cootamundra Girl

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
December 29 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cordeaux Heights author Julie-Anne Jones felt compelled to write Stolen Generations survivor Aunty Adelaide Wenberg's story. It took the pair five years and countless cups of tea - but on Saturday Cootamundra Girl will finally be launched in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean.

The pain of being forcibly taken from her parents at just four years old is still raw for Unanderra's Aunty Adelaide Wenberg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.