Or I might ask the opinion of celebrity chef Curtis Stone, who's teamed up with Destination NSW for a series to showcase the city; it's available to watch on YouTube. Of course, there's a great food component. After the Bondi to Coogee walk, he and his wife Lindsay stop for lunch at Mimi's, a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the Coogee Pavilion. Later on, he drops in at Josh Niland's Fish Butchery Waterloo, the accessible side of the two-hatted Saint Peter. Think yellowfin tuna cheeseburgers, swordfish tacos as well as elevated fish and chips, all served in cardboard boxes. Then there's a Bush Tucker Tour through the Royal Botanic Gardens and a visit to KOI Dessert Bar in Chippendale, run by MasterChef's Reynold Poernomo.