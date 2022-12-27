The holidays are here, which means it's time for your kids to get outside and experience everything this region has to offer.
From pop-up libraries and craft activities, pilates and yoga in the park, a clay playground and free movie sessions, there are plenty of fun-filled activities on offer in the Shoalhaven these school holidays.
Kids can play and learn at one of the free craft workshops run by Shoalhaven Libraries.
Sessions for primary school-aged children include: design your own pencil case, explore colour theory with decorating a wooden hand spinner and learn about robotics and programming with Sphero magic maze challenge - there is something for every interest.
Dates for library activities:
In the mood for a messier activity? Then pinch, roll, make, squeeze, and build with clay.
Kids of all ages will love getting their hands dirty at the clay playground workshop at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery. This is a playground for everyone - all ages welcome.
Dates for clay playground:
For children with energy to burn, the ever-popular School Holiday Camps at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre are back in January 2023.
The camp leaders have organised a variety of theme-based sports, games and activities. Camps are designed for primary school-aged children and focus on participation and fun.
For further information call 4429 5552 or follow the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre Facebook page.
Stretch your body and mind with free yoga and pilates sessions on at Mollymook Beach and Huskisson. Sessions are suitable for children aged 12 and older, however children aged 12 -16 years must be accompanied by an adult.
Mollymook Beach Reserve - Mitchell Parade, Mollymook from 6am on January 6, 13 , 20 and 27. OR White Sands Park - Cnr Bowen & Hawke St, Huskisson from 6AM on January 10, 17 and 24.
Contact Ulladulla Leisure Centre or Bay & Basin Leisure Centre to leave your name and number with the team to register the free outdoor bootcamps: (02) 4444 8811.
Kick back and relax with the kids with a free movie at Shoalhaven Libraries or poolside with a dive-in movie experience at Nowra Aquatic Park. Tickets and times can be viewed on the Nowra Aquatic Park website.
To see more of council's free or low-cost activities for the young ones these holidays and to confirm locations and times for activities, visit their website.
