South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

What's next for Australian mental health funding?

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated January 3 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres practice principal Annette Pham, Federal member for Gilmore, Mrs Fiona Phillips MP, The Hon Mark Butler MP, Scott Bismire credentialed mental health nurse and Dr Hao Pham practice principal Shoalhaven family medical centres

Last month the Federal Government halved the subsidised mental health appointments under the Better Access initiative and the outrage came thick and fast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.