What's next for Australian mental health funding?

Last month the Federal Government halved the subsidised mental health appointments under the Better Access initiative and the outrage came thick and fast.
But was this decision, in fact exactly what was needed to help recalibrate a failing system?
In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the Morrison government temporarily increased the number of subsidised visits to a psychologist from 10 to 20 through the Better Access initiative.
Health Minister Mark Butler last Monday announced a decision had been made to cut the sessions back to 10 after a review made evident the program was not reaching those most in need.
"The evaluation found that all of the additional services went to existing patients," Mr Butler said.
"The number of new patients who were able to get into the system and get access to psychology services actually declined by 7 per cent."
With extensive waiting lines and those in low socio-economic and rural areas struggling to get the help they need, it seems it was not the perfect solution.
So what happens now? At a time of the year where people can feel especially vulnerable what can be done to help those who need it most?
Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres practice principal Annette Pham said that "it's poor government policy" that is one of the biggest contributors to the mental health crisis right now and that the system was in dire need of a "restructure."
"There is a lack of affordable, high-quality mental health services both in the public and private sector," Ms Pham said.
"There are very few private psychiatrists working in rural areas and the private fees charged makes access to these unobtainable for people who are on low incomes or no income."
Ms Pham said she understood the initial outrage over the government's decision to cut the scheme in half but she hoped it was the start of a proper restructuring of mental health services.
She said that a more apt approach to mental health services was to bring it back into the domain of general practice which would allow patients to have immediate access to mental health professionals.
"General practice is the first place of access and service for all Australians to meet their healthcare needs, the GP and patient have a lifelong relationship," she said.
"38 per cent of all general practice practitioners have a mental health component and it is the most likely place to pick up mental health problems early on."
"The current funding models have moved mental health services and funding for mental health professionals out of general practice where services are no longer easily accessible to the patient or general practitioner."
In the current medical sphere, Ms Pham views that services tend to be siloed, reducing the professional collaboration that is so desperately needed.
Through her work she's observed that the Primary Healthcare Networks (PHN) hasn't been especially supportive of the general practice model.
"The body that is supposed to support us to provide holistic care to our patients is pitting us against one another for funding and supporting large organisations to provide those services instead of finding local solutions," Ms Pham said.
Currently under the PHN, many services are only contracted from one to two years, providing both insecurity to the mental health professional but also a lack of continuity for vulnerable patients according to Ms Pham.
"We need to have programs that have clinical outcomes for patients and their families, we need to take care of the whole family not just the person," she said.
"Without supporting the family we are less likely to have the outcomes we want to achieve."
There is also said to be a lack of transparency between mental health service providers and the PHN with many professionals left in the dark in regards to the outcomes of programs.
"At present there is no feedback and no data on clinical outcomes is shared with service providers," she said.
"Service providers do not know how they compare against one another. We are all kept in our own silos."
Current funding to the sphere of mental health is said to not be reaching those who need it most, especially in regional areas such as the Shoalhaven because of a lack of resources.
Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres runs a "complex mental health service" and has done so for the past seven years, but in that time their funding has never increased despite it becoming more and more expensive each year to perform.
"Our funding has not increased yet we are expected to deliver more and more services to a larger geographical area."
"We are told there is no more money available, it feels like exploitation but what are we to do? We cannot just abandon our most vulnerable patients."
"The money needs to go directly into the provision of services to improve health outcomes for the patients in the community."
Ms Pham said after years of underfunding she is hopeful that Minister Butler will help in furthering the reach and accessibility of mental health services and help in bringing the multiple mental health services under one collective general practice roof.
"Minister Butler has kept his promise to reinstate telehealth items for psychiatric services for those people with long-term and enduring mental health problems."
"Your general practitioner, practice, nurses, allied health professionals and administrative staff give more every day of themselves than is humanly possible in order to bolster a health system that is in crisis."
"The minister has made a good start, he is knowledgeable, he is aware, and he is listening."
"We are hopeful that money can be re-directed back into general practice to support our communities and improve health outcomes."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
