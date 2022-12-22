Days away from forced eviction, Worrigee family fears for their future

A Worrigee family is on the brink of homelessness after 112 housing applications have been rejected.
They are among some 600 applicants on a Southern Cross Housing waitlist which extends from 5-10 years.
The Worrigee family's situation has become desperate, following a NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal decision to officially end their tenancy in a social housing sublet.
Craig and Bianca* and their four children still don't have a home to go to, and are anxiously waiting for the Sherriff to knock on the door.
Their social housing provider Southern Cross Community Housing has come up empty, citing the shortage of rentals and its own suitable housing stock.
They have applied for 112 homes across the region off their own bat, from Kiama to Batemans Bay, and in the Southern Highlands.
Zero applications have been accepted, as hundreds of families vie for the few homes available.
Speaking to the Register following the tribunal decision, Craig said he simply doesn't know what they'll do when they are forced to leave the house at Worrigee.
Southern Cross Housing is the primary provider of social and affordable housing in the Shoalhaven.
Like most groups which took over from the former Housing NSW, a large part of its model is leasing homes, and subletting to social housing tenants.
When you're in the middle of a housing crisis, it means there's very few - if any - options for those who are at risk of homelessness (or already homeless).
In a statement, a Southern Cross Housing spokesperson said the organisation was itself grappling with the crisis, and a waitlist of more than 600 applicants.
Wait times for social housing in the Nowra area are up to a decade for homes of all sizes.
"Southern Cross Housing (SCH) has a limited supply of larger properties with an estimated wait time of 5 to 10 years for General Applicants for the Nowra allocation zone," they said.
"SCH currently manages 1369 social housing properties in the Nowra allocation zone where the NSW Social Housing Waitlist indicates a further 589 general applicants and 87 priority applicants are in need of social housing.
"There is no doubt that there is unmet demand for Social Housing in this area which is also impacted by a less than 1 per cent vacancy rate for private rental properties."
While the organisation cannot comment on any individual circumstances, the possibility of emergency accommodation was raised.
However, that could be equally as hard to come by at this time of year.
"Temporary Accommodation remains available for those presenting as homeless. This is a short-term product to address immediate or crisis circumstances," the Southern Cross Housing spokesperson said.
"Depending on locations, there are limited approved temporary accommodation providers within each area.
"These providers are local businesses which also accept accommodation bookings through external sources which limits available vacancies, especially throughout holiday periods.
"There are also five NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) funded specialist homelessness support services (SHS) with a footprint in Nowra available to assist those that are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness."
For Craig and Bianca's family, the one minimal reprieve could be the few weeks it will take for due process to happen.
After personally contacting the sherriff's office, Craig received a simple assurance they would not be kicked out of their house on Christmas Day.
Despite that, the future is looking bleak.
"This is going to be detrimental to my family. Detrimental," Craig said.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
