Nerriga residents are eternally grateful for the volunteer firefighters who saved their town.
On December 21, 2019, a firestorm descended on the hilltop village; the Currowan Fire had breached containment lines to the west, and the Tianjara fire roared towards them from the east.
For nine weeks, the fire crews and residents tirelessly fought the raging inferno.
Three years later - on December 21, 2022 - the Nerriga community has unveiled a heartfelt memorial for the firefighters and residents who kept each other safe through the Black Summer.
It's a testament to their community spirit, and tells their story.
The memorial features a sculpture by local sculptor Nicole Blenkinsopp-Stephens.
A burnt out road sign retrieved from the area, and an information sign outlining the fire's progression and local efforts to fight it stand alongside.
Mrs Mrs Blenkinsopp-Stephens said the sculpture was a gift to her community and all firefighters who helped them.
"Everyone has their own unique story of the fire," she said.
"Our property only got burned in on three sides, so we were one of the lucky ones. But a lot of our friends lost everything.
"Recovering has been a really difficult time for a lot of people, so I was quite happy to donate a lot of my time to it [the memorial], for the cause."
The sculpture is made from plasma-cut metal, and Mrs Blenkinsopp-Stephens spent months creating it entirely by hand - no hi-tech laser cutting, just an artist and her tools.
Nerriga Rural Fire Service captain Justin Parr had the honour of opening the memorial.
As the fires tore through the bush towards town, he was not only leading the RFS crews, but was running heavy machinery to make fire breaks.
Mr Parr said the nine weeks were hard fought - the Nerriga crews worked constantly to win small battles over the massive inferno.
"It was an exercise in how much stress you could handle every day," he said.
"You just got into it and did what you could.
"I'd like to say we knew what we were dealing with every day, but we didn't, because there was so much fire.
"We could only concentrate on one problem at a time, and that's what we did. If we could have a win that day, then we did, and if we didn't then we couldn't do anything about it."
Mr Parr said he hoped travellers would take the time to check out the memorial, and learn a little about Nerriga along their journey.
"What's important about it, is it's not an artistic licence take on it - it's real," he said.
"I hope that maybe some people who drive through in a rush to get to the coast might stop, and realise we are a community.
"This shows us for the community that we are."
Dave Curwen spent the duration of the fires at his Nerriga home.
Attending the memorial opening, he was simply amazed at the work which had gone into it.
Mr Curwen sees himself as a fortunate one: his place was spared, as he watched the blaze move across neighbours' farms.
"I was up at 3am, and the orange glow was so bright you could read the newspaper by it," Mr Curwen said.
"All up I must have gone nine or so days without sleep. Afterwards, it took a long time to get your sleep pattern back, you'd wake up at the slightest noise."
"The fires are still top of mind for a lot of people. It was terrifying for them, and the people who've been through it, get it."
The memorial takes pride of place beside the Nerriga Hotel.
Like any country pub, it was already the heart of the community. But during the emergency, the Nerriga Hotel became the evacuation centre and supply hub - the safest place to be.
Sarah and Phil Smith kept the doors open 24/7, and everyone in town lent a hand - whether they were in the kitchen, handing out donated supplies, or finding a spot for an exhausted firefighter to rest.
"It was a team effort," Mrs Smith said.
"Everyone who came here tonight [for the memorial] was actually helping in the kitchen, or in some way here at the pub.
"Not everyone is a firefighter... but the people that couldn't be on trucks, they tried to help as best they could. That was their way of helping the firefighting effort."
Mr Smith said the community's actions through the fire - even something as simple as coming in to peel potatoes for the kitchen team - was incredibly heartening.
Later on, in 2022, the Nerriga community would give back to flood-ravaged Lismore, where many who helped them in crisis were now hit by their own natural disaster.
"People may think the Australian spirit is not quite there like it used to be," he said.
"But seeing what happened through this does prove that it's still alive - it carries on now," he said.
For the publicans, creating the memorial with their community was an emotional process, though they were glad to reveal it on the anniversary. It was a way to celebrate how far they had come, and to bring everyone together before Christmas.
"To me, it made sense to put it here, because the pub became a safe point," Mrs Smith said.
"And we wanted to gift it to our village."
Mr Smith added, "everybody came here, so it did feel like the right place to put it."
"Because it's on pub land, that means it'll hopefully be there forever."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
