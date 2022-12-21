Shoalhaven City Council's Christmas and New Year operations

Council's administrative offices at Nowra and Ulladulla will be closed over the Christmas and New Year period, from Saturday, December 24 to Monday, January 2 2023 inclusive.
Council offices will reopen for business at 8.30am on Tuesday, January 3 2023.
During the Christmas closure, residents and visitors can call the after-hours helpline on 4429 3111 for general Council assistance or browse our website for answers to common queries.
Visit the links below for the latest information on altered services over the holiday period:
From all the Shoalhaven City Council staff, we wish you a very merry Christmas and happy new year.
