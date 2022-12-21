The future of Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre is looking grim.
Vital services could be cut, or the centre could close entirely, unless the state government stumps up some funding - and does it soon.
Centre manager Tracy Lumb told ACM the local service is in desperate need of consistent, secure funding from NSW Health.
Otherwise there will need to be cutbacks, as hard-fought grant money runs out for the under-funded service.
Cuts to health services and staff will immediately disadvantage women of the Shoalhaven.
"Our centre is open five days a week, because I've got gap funding that I was lucky enough to pick up," Ms Lumb said.
"But the Ministry of Health is our core funding, and that is [supposed to be] for four days a week. With that I still won't be able to operate four days a week, and also staff will go.
"We might be lucky to function three days with less staff.
"We also outreach to Ulladulla one day a week, which is really valuable - that will be gone."
Since 1986, Women's Health Centres state-wide have been operating with the same amount of funding: $11 million a year for 20 centres.
All the while they have been delivering more services, and facing higher costs than ever before.
It's not sustainable.
And Ms Lumb knows it.
At present, the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre team is scrambling for one-off grants, and forever re-applying for government funding, just to provide its health services to Shoalhaven women.
Not to mention Ms Lumb is the only full time employee.
The centre's nine other staff are only there part-time, because there's not enough room in the current budget for more staff hours.
Still, the team manages to provide counselling, reproductive health services, breast screening, domestic violence support, and more.
As they do more with, effectively, less money each year, Ms Lumb said it won't work for much longer.
There needs to be a major change in the system.
"In this community, since we originated, this community has grown 53 per cent in population," she said.
"We constantly have to do this on funding cycles and election cycles.
"We've been here nearly 40 years, and we wouldn't still be here if we were doing a really ordinary job and weren't helping. The way we're still here is that we know how to scramble and scrape.
"But there's a time that we just can't do it anymore, because everything has become more expensive.
"We have to accommodate women and provide a service, but when you haven't had a realistic funding increase, it just doesn't work."
Each year, the 20 centres in NSW help roughly 50,000 women.
They are campaigning for a better funding model and greater investment in women's health.
The centres have put a business case forward to the health department, outlining the need for more funding, and the community's need for their services.
It covers everything from centres' waitlists, to population growth and general conditions for women - things like socioeconomic disadvantage, instances of domestic and family violence in local communities, and other health indicators.
Women's Health NSW CEO Denele Crozier called on all election candidates to step up and make a commitment to fully funding women's health.
"Our report is clear: Women's Health Centres are an essential part of the NSW primary integrated health care system," said Crozier.
"After 36 years without a structural funding adjustment, Women's Health Centres are chronically underfunded and require a boost in base funding to $30 million per year.
"All political parties contesting the March 2023 election must show their commitment to gender equality by outlining how they will boost funding for Women's Health Centres. This is urgent."
Ms Lumb said the ask isn't so big, in the grand scheme of state budgets.
However, she was adamant it would be the difference between closing, and keeping the doors open at Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre.
"That's 20 services. What we are asking for is not a great deal of money," she said.
"It would take us to $30 million. In the scheme of things, they can't even build a grandstand in a stadium for that amount of money.
"And we're talking about the health and wellbeing of women.
"We need to have some sort of guarantees because women's health shouldn't be an election cycle. It should be a commitment from health to ensure that women are cared for."
Women's Health NSW is encouraging the public to write to their state MP on the issue, as part of its campaign for commitment to the centres.
It has made a letter template available on its website: fundwomenshealthnsw.com
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
