In October a team of South Coast doctors delivered neonatal care to save the life of one of the precious babies featured in our end of year gallery.
All was travelling well for first time parents mum Kipenzi and father Kisane, with the baby delivered smoothly and the mother carefully grooming, cleaning and caring for her new infant.
READ MORE:
However, her contractions stopped and she didn't pass the placenta.
"He is just another baby," Doctor Lisa Hyde said.
"He is hairier, his skin is thicker, but he was very much a human baby."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.southcoastregister.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @SCRegister
Follow us on Instagram: @southcoastregister
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.