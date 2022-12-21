South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Car towing caravan crashes on Cambewarra Mountain, traffic delays

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 21 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Ambulance Service. File picture

The car was completely destroyed when it erupted into flames, while the caravan suffered minor damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.