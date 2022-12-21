Car towing caravan crashes on Cambewarra Mountain, traffic delays

The car was completely destroyed when it erupted into flames, while the caravan suffered minor damage.
There is no reports of injuries to any of the occupants.
A car that was towing a caravan has reportedly crashed and burst into flames on Cambewarra Mountain.
The incident has occurred on Moss Vale Road - South of Cambewarra Lookout Road.
The crash happened close to midday and currently the road is closed in both directions.
Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are both in attendance on the scene.
Those travelling are advised to avoid the area, delay their journey or find an alternate route to their destination.
More information to come.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.