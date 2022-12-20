Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Jervis Bay.
Rayan Hamdan, 25, was last seen near College Rd, Jervis Bay, about 7.10am on Sunday (18 December).
Unable to be contacted or located since, Rayan was reported missing to police attached to South Coast Police District, who have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family have concerns for Rayan's welfare.
She is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, 165 - 170cm tall, with long black hair and last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue/green flowers on it and a green hijab.
Police have reason to believe that Rayan may be driving a White Toyota Corolla bearing NSW registration plates 'EOI41A'.
Anyone with information into Rayan's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
