NSW Police searching for missing woman Rayan Hamdan on South Coast

Updated December 20 2022 - 6:14pm, first published 6:05pm
South coast police are searching for 25-year-old Rayan Hamdan, who has been missing since Sunday (18 December). Pictures supplied.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Jervis Bay.

