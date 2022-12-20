South Coast Register
Worrigee golfers raise thousands in marathon charity challenge

Updated December 20 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 5:00pm
Team Fore of a Kind at the Longest Day Challenge charity golf tournament. Picture supplied.

Keen golfers of the Shoalhaven have raised almost $5000 for the Cancer Council.

