Worrigee golfers raise thousands in marathon charity challenge

Keen golfers of the Shoalhaven have raised almost $5000 for the Cancer Council.
Eight local players took a swing at the mega 72-hole golf day, better known as the Longest Day Challenge.
The two teams of four teed off on Monday, December 12, going head to head for the huge day of golf.
Team Fore of a Kind and Team Worrigee stuck it out for four rounds to make the 72 holes.
They were a small but mighty crew, which had made a marathon effort - and they had plenty of enthusiastic support.
Team members from the Cancer Council even went along to cheer them on.
Bernie Brown, CEO of Shoalhaven Ex-Services Group which owns and operates Worrigee Links said he was happy to back the golfers' cause.
"This was the fourth year we'd supported the event and although the numbers of participants were a bit lower this year, we're happy to be involved," he said.
"Our contribution was the use of the course and golf carts."
At the end of their golfing day, the two teams had raised a grand total of $4832.
The Longest Day Challenge was not the only fundraiser which Worrigee Sports has held this year.
In the past year it has also hosted a Biggest Morning Tea, which raised $6000 for the Cancer Council, and donated $270,000 to charities, sporting clubs and not-for-profit enterprises through the Club Grants program.
The Longest Day Challenge will return in 2023.
