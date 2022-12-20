Bomaderry High School HSC students prove they are more than just a number Advertising Feature

Staff at Bomaderry High School congratulate all students on their HSC results. Picture supplied

Bomaderry High School is taking a markedly different approach to celebrating HSC results in 2022 to ensure all students and pathways are acknowledged equally.

The school has consciously decided to move away from reporting on the number of students who achieve high-level academic results, instead focusing on the holistic growth of students and recognising success less arbitrarily.

This shift differentiates the school and acknowledges the efforts of staff to ensure all students are known, valued and cared for.

Within the class of 2022, 26 per cent have already secured full-time employment, including those who have signed up to complete an Australian apprenticeship or traineeship.

Twelve per cent of the 2022 Year 12 cohort have enrolled in further vocational study through TAFE or other registered training organisations.

Twenty per cent of HSC students have decided to take a gap year, with many signing on to volunteer their time with not-for-profit organisations, the Australian Defence Force via the Gap Year program, and to work in local businesses before embarking on future work or training pathways.

A further 42 per cent of students plan to enroll in university, with over 90 per cent of students electing to undertake university study successfully gaining an offer of early entry to university before the release of their HSC results.

Bomaderry High School congratulates all its students for their results in the Higher School Certificate, including those who achieved outstanding academic success and received Band 6 (marks 90-100) results or Band 5 (marks between 80-89).

The school also acknowledges its students who achieved results that showed considerable growth and improvement for them personally and those who gained a nationally recognised vocational qualification of Certificate II or Certificate III via school and with TAFE or other Registered Training Organisations.

No matter the outcome of the Higher School Certificate, Bomaderry High School students are more than just a number.