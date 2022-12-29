South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Afraid of heights? The 'Sling Shot' in the Gold Coast might fix that

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
December 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Can you trick your brain into thinking you're not scared?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.